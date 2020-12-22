Writing off more of that 3-martini lunch is causing a stir MARCY GORDON, AP Business Writer Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 5:46 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stuffed into the new emergency relief package is a morsel that President Donald Trump has long had on the buffet of his economic wish list: restoring full tax breaks for restaurant business meals.
But experts say it’s scant immediate help for an industry reeling from the pandemic, while critics deride it as an insensitive “three-Martini lunch” giveaway to business.