Wrong-way driver killed in Las Vegas crash under influence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A report has revealed a man killed in a wrong-way crash in Las Vegas last month was driving under the influence.

Clark County coroner John Fudenberg released the toxicology report for 39-year-old Frank Magliarditi revealing he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.143, about twice the legal limit. He was also positive for THC at the time of his death.

Authorities say the coroner identified Magliarditi as the man killed Dec. 3 in the wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 between Charleston and Sahara.

Nevada Highway Patrol officers say Magliarditi crashed head-on with an Amazon semitrailer before the Amazon truck then slammed into a UPS semitrailer.

Authorities say the crash closed northbound lanes for 10 hours while crews worked to clear debris and repair damage to the freeway.

Magliarditi was pronounced dead at the scene. The Amazon truck driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries that day, and the UPS truck driver and passenger walked away unharmed.