Wyoming Medical Center exploring Banner Health affiliation

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's largest hospital is looking into affiliation with a major regional health care organization.

A nonbinding agreement between Wyoming Medical Center in Casper and Banner Health will allow both to determine terms before deciding on affiliation, Wyoming Medical Center announced Tuesday.

The potential deal apparently will not mean a merger, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Nonprofit Banner Health runs nearly 30 hospitals across the West, including three in Wyoming, as well as labs, emergency rooms, clinics and surgical centers.

Phoenix-based Banner Health reported $6.4 billion in revenue and $672 million in net income in 2017, according to federal tax records.

Affiliation would make Wyoming Medical Center the latest Wyoming hospital to partner with a larger, out-of-state provider.

Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne have reached agreements with Colorado-based UC Health in recent years.