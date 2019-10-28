Wyoming could get new reservoir, expansion of another

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management has approved the creation of a new reservoir and the expansion of another on the western flank of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming.

The Billings Gazette reports the proposal to build the Alkali Creek Reservoir and expand the Leavitt Reservoir still have other regulatory hurdles to clear, but officials hope to start construction on both projects in 2021 with completion and filling by 2023.

The projects are both located on tributaries to the Bighorn River.

Alkali Creek Reservoir would be built near the community of Hyattville. The reservoir would cover 294 acres (119 hectares).

Leavitt Reservoir is located north of the community of Shell. It's now about 45 surface acres (18.2 hectares), and the plan is to expand it to 203 acres (82 hectares).

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com