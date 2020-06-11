Wyoming governor makes first multi-day trip since COVID-19

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's governor is making his first official, multi-day trip outside Cheyenne since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March.

Gov. Mark Gordon plans to visit the Rock Springs and Green River areas Thursday and Friday to get a firsthand look at natural resource and economic development issues in the region.

Gordon says in a statement the trip will enable him to see how an upcoming federal planning process will affect important Wyoming public lands and industries.

Gordon plans to tour the Red Desert and area around Little Mountain and visit energy and mineral development projects. Southwestern Wyoming is a hub of trona mining and natural gas drilling.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's upcoming Rock Springs Resource Management Plan revision will affect how the federal agency manages much of the region's public lands.