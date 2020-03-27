Wyoming governor vetoes abortion, Medicaid-funds bills

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's governor on Friday vetoed a bill that would've required doctors to provide lifesaving care to infants born after an attempted abortion.

Gov. Mark Gordon also vetoed a bill that would've set up a system allocating Medicaid funds to special education. Gordon was skeptical about allowing school districts to decide if they wanted to participate.

The abortion bill didn't improve upon existing laws that protect newborns in such circumstances, Gordon said in a statement.

“Instead, this bill will harm people it never intended to harm — parents who want a child, but have received the devastating news that their pregnancy is not viable,” Gordon said.

The state shouldn't make such a moment “any more tragic than it already is,” Gordon added.

The bill passed the Wyoming Senate 23-7 and the House 44-16.