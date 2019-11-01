Wyoming panel rejects gun reporting bill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An interim Wyoming legislative panel has rejected proposed legislation that would have prevented some people with mental illnesses from buying guns.

The Joint Judiciary Interim Committee voted 9-5 Thursday in Cheyenne against a proposal that would have required the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to submit certain mental health records to a federal database used for background checks while purchasing firearms.

The proposal also would have set up an appeals process for those who lost their gun rights in order to regain the rights.

Proponents liked the idea of giving people a way to regain their gun rights. However, the proposal met with much opposition, including some concern that it was overly broad and could lead to more restrictive regulations on guns.