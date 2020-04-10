Wyoming protesters oppose measures to slow coronavirus

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Some people in Wyoming are demonstrating against government-mandated measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

About 20 people turned out in a park in Casper on Thursday to protest what they believe is government overreach.

One demonstrator held a sign demanding Gov. Mark Gordon let the state work. Other signs read “Defend liberty” and “Don’t flatten the economy.”

Gordon has ordered schools and a variety of businesses, from bars to movie theaters, to close and has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people at a time. The orders are in effect until April 30 and could be extended.

Police watched the protest but didn't intervene.

Gordon has resisted calls for a statewide stay-at-home order like those in place for Colorado, Montana and Idaho. He has urged people to stay at home except for essential work and activities.

Cathy Ide with the Natrona County Campaign for Liberty, a libertarian group, told the Casper Star-Tribune the group organized the demonstration because so many businesses were closed.

“You drive through Casper, it’s like a ghost town compared to what we usually are,” she said. “You don’t have the usual hustle and bustle, and it’s just sad.”

Wyoming as of Friday had recorded over 300 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in 19 of its 23 counties; 105 of those people had recovered.

Most people with the virus experience mild or moderate fever and coughing for two to three weeks. Some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can face severe illness including pneumonia and death.

In other developments in Wyoming related to the coronavirus:

— The Lander-based National Outdoor Leadership School planned significant layoffs because of the virus, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

— The Laramie City Council passed a resolution allowing the city manager to temporarily suspend local code requirements that can't reasonably be met because of coronavirus social-distancing precautions, the Laramie Boomerang reports.