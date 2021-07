JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A woman has died in a boating accident on a river in western Wyoming.

The 67-year-old was on a guided fishing trip on the Snake River when the drift boat she and two others were in tipped, took on water and overturned Tuesday, Teton County Search and Rescue chief advisor Cody Lockhart said.

A guide and another tourist in the boat were able to swim to shore and were unhurt, Lockhart said.

Rescuers reached the woman on the river about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of Jackson within 45 minutes of an emergency call but couldn't revive her, Lockhart said.

The woman's identity wasn't released pending next-of-kin notification, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.