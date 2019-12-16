Xcel to begin construction on $900M wind farm in New Mexico

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Xcel Energy is set to begin construction Monday on a $900 million wind farm in eastern New Mexico.

The utility said officials, landowners and other stakeholders will gather around 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site located near Portales.

The 522-megawatt Sagamore Wind Project will be the largest single wind facility in New Mexico by the time it's completed late next year. It is expected to be able to meet the annual electricity needs of nearly 194,000 homes, according to Xcel.

The project will support more than 300 workers in construction as well as 30 full-time jobs.