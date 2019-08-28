Xcel to move forward with $900M wind farm in New Mexico

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Xcel Energy says construction on a $900 million wind farm will begin later this year in eastern New Mexico.

The utility announced its plans to go forward with the Sagamore Wind Project on Wednesday, saying it will make up the final component of a major wind energy expansion that was first rolled out in 2017.

The 522-megawatt wind farm will be located near Portales.

It will be the largest single wind facility in New Mexico when completed in late 2020, capable of meeting the annual electricity needs of nearly 194,000 homes.

Xcel has completed its development phase and grid interconnection studies, paving the way for construction. The project will support about 400 construction jobs and 30 full-time jobs.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas were among those excited about the announcement.