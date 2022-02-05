Xi says China, Egypt hold 'similar visions and strategies' Feb. 5, 2022 Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 4:16 a.m.
1 of9 Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP) Carl Court/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Putin on Friday arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as the two leaders look to project themselves as a counterweight to the U.S. and its allies. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Druzhinin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, attends the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (Yue Yuewei/Pool Photo via AP) Yue Yuewei/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (Ju Peng/Pool Photo via AP) Ju Peng/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic applauds during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (Anthony Wallace/Pool Photo via AP) Anthony Wallace/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP) Carl Court/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BEIJING (AP) — China and Egypt “share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a meeting with Egypt's authoritarian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.
Xi “hailed enhanced political trust” between the countries, citing cooperation in fighting the pandemic. Their comprehensive strategic partnership is a model of “China-Arab, China-Africa and China-developing world solidarity,” Xi said, according to CGTN, the international arm of state broadcaster CCTV.