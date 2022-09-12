Xi to visit central Asia in 1st trip abroad since pandemic

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BEIJING (AP) — China's leader Xi Jinping will travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan starting Wednesday in his first trip abroad since the early days of the pandemic two years ago.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a short statement Monday that Xi will attend a meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand while on a state visit to Uzbekistan. He will also be making a state visit to Kazakhstan, the statement said.