Yale acapella Whiffenpoofs to perform in Shelton

The Yale acapella Whiffenpoofs will perform Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 188 Rocky Rest Road, Shelton.

Dessert and coffee will be served followed the performance.

For tickets, at $20, call 203-929-3537 or 203-538-5901.