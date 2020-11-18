‘You’ve earned this’: Monroe native, former Masuk principal named superintendent of schools

MONROE — The school district now has a permanent leadership team.

The Board of Education, at its meeting Monday, voted unanimously to appoint Joseph Kobza and Jack Ceccolini as permanent superintendent and assistant superintendent, respectively. The board also voted to make Michael Crowley the permanent principal of Jockey Hollow Middle School and the STEM Academy.

“I take tremendous pride in this district, and I take my responsibilities very seriously,” said Kobza, who has served as acting superintendent since January.

“I’m really happy to work in a district with so many dedicated professionals, administrators, teachers, paras, secretaries, custodians, unaffiliated,” Kobza added. “It’s a great place to work.”

Kobza, a Monroe native, has worked for the school district for more than 20 years, having served as principal of Masuk High School, before being promoted to assistant superintendent under then-superintendent Jack Zamary.

Kobza assumed the acting superintendent post when Zamary was placed on paid leave in January.

“A long time coming,” board Chair Donna Lane said about the trio assuming their respective jobs on a permanent basis. “We’re grateful to have the three of you.”

Lane said Kobza has done an outstanding job, considering he was moved into the post in the middle of budget season, only to be topped by a worldwide pandemic that “tossed all the old rules out and we had to reinvent everything.

“Talk about pressure,” Lane told The Connecticut Post. “The board has been very impressed with the way Joe has handled each situation that has been thrown at him and he has more than proven himself as a capable superintendent. Joe is a inspiring leader and collaborates with all stakeholders in making decisions. The Monroe school district is in good hands.”

Since being appointed acting superintendent, Kobza has aided staff in developing a distance learning plan when the pandemic hit the state in mid-March, forcing the closing of school buildings. Kobza then led the district through the budget process before overseeing the reopening of schools on a hybrid model in September.

In the short term, Lane said Kobza is preparing the superintendent's budget for presentation to the board on Dec. 7.

“The pandemic is foremost the priority for this school year,” Lane said. “Continuing to provide outstanding education while keeping our staff and students safe is priority one.”

“We have a lot of challenges facing us right now, but we’re going to keep plugging along,” Kobza said. “We’re going to get through this.”

During Monday’s meeting, board member David Ferris praised both Kobza and Ceccolini.

“You’ve both stepped up … you’ve earned this,” Ferris said. “You’re both humble. You lead by example. I don’t think people know this, but you’re both on last year’s salaries and you both also took three furlough days, so that’s leadership by example and we appreciate that.”

“Joe, your charge from this board is to run the district,” Ferris added. “You’re the superintendent, the CEO, you’re the general. Run it without hesitation or apology. We have your back.”

Kobza praised longtime friend Ceccolini, who left his principal job at Jockey Hollow to assist him, and Crowley, who moved from his job as an instructional leader of English/language arts to become principal of the middle school.

Kobza said Ceccolini pulled “double duty” the past few months as he worked alongside him at central office while tending to duties as Jockey Hollow principal.

“It just turned into a really logical fit for Jack to move up with the experience he’s had in the district at all three levels, in his relationships with staff and just knowing the system,” Kobza said. “I am completely indebted to the man. I always will be.”

