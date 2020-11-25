Young Shelton pianist to perform in benefit concert

Shelton resident Minho Chung, 8, will perform in the 14th Playing By Heart, a concert featuring the advanced students of Wilton pianist and teacher Kyong Hee Cho. The performance will be Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. on YouTube.

SHELTON - An 8-year-old Shelton pianist will be putting his skills on display for a good cause.

Minho Chung will perform for the first time in the 14th Playing By Heart, a concert featuring the advanced students of Wilton pianist and teacher Kyong Hee Cho. The performance will be Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. on YouTube.

This year's concert will benefit Griffin Health and Darien-based Person-to-Person. All donations are welcome. Suggested donations are $15.

Chung, also an avid golfer and reader, has studied piano with Cho for more than two years.

Cho said that Chung has been disturbed by all that he has learned about COVID-19 but “feels blessed to be able to play in the concert in the hope that his performance might bring pleasure to listeners, even as it helps support individuals impacted by the virus.”

When the pandemic hit in mid-March, forcing the closure of all but essential services, Cho said said she considered retiring from teaching.

“Knowing that I wouldn’t be able to meet with my students in person and hear them live to share delicate musical ideas was very depressing,” Cho said. “I was equally saddened by the inability to have concerts with live audiences.”

Cho said music is about having listeners and a venue in which my students could share their accomplishments.

“I encourage even my beginning students to participate in recitals and for residents of the New Canaan Inn at Halloween and Christmas, and I invite my advanced students to perform in Playing By Heart, a yearly benefit concert to raise money for causes the performers choose.”

It all seemed too great a loss, Cho said, but, in the end, it was her students who prompted her to continue teaching.

"I wanted them to keep practicing,” Cho said.

In late April, she began giving online lessons, and as positivity rates declined, she retrofitted her studio to offer lessons in person safely.

“My musical training emphasized perfection, but in adjusting my teaching, I have learned more about my students,” Cho added.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/playing-by-heart-xiv-tickets-127652294449.