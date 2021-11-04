Youngkin, Northam pledge smooth power transition in Virginia SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 1:43 p.m.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and his wife, Pam, head back into the Governors Mansion along with Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and his wife Suzanne after a transition luncheon at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Virginia Gov.-elect, Glenn Youngkin, second from right, speaks to the media as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, second from left, Suzanne Youngkin, right, and Pam Northam look on after a transition meeting outside the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks to the media after a transition luncheon in front of the Governor's Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, addresses the media as Gov. Ralph Northam, center, and his wife, Pam, listen after a transition luncheon in front of the Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, exits the Governors Mansion with Gov. Elect Glenn Youngkin after a transition luncheon at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, second from left, shakes the hand of Gov. Elect Glenn Youngkin, second from right, as Suzanne Youngkin, right, and Pam Northam look on after a transition meeting outside the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin met with outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday for a lunch with their wives at the executive mansion in Richmond, and in cordial remarks afterward both pledged a smooth transition of power.
“Today was the beginning of a friendship,” said Youngkin, who defeated Democratic nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe this week in an election that also saw a wave of Republican victories in down-ballot races.