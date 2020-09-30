Youth, 17, shot, killed near eastern Pennsylvania park

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old youth was shot and killed near an eastern Pennsylvania park.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 17-year-old Aiden Toussaint of Whitehall Township was shot at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Bethlehem's Saucon Park.

Officials said Toussaint was pronounced dead about an hour later at St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill. The death was ruled a homicide.

Bethlehem police and the Northampton County district attorney’s office are investigating along with the Lehigh County coroner's office.