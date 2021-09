MONROE - Young fishermen have a chance to hook the big one later this month.

The American Legion Department of Connecticut’s 3rd District is holding a youth fishing derby on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Great Hollow Lake on Purdy Hill Road in Monroe.

The American Legion Department of Connecticut 3rd District is comprised of more than 2,400 veterans still serving from 22 American Legion posts in Fairfield County.

“Children and Youth is one of the Four Pillars of the American Legion, and we hope that the fishing derby will be a positive experience for children in Fairfield County,” Mike Kellett, American Legion Department of Connecticut 3rd District Executive Committeeman, said. “The derby is designed as an opportunity for children and families to enjoy the great outdoors together.”

All children 15 and younger can participate. Those fishing can check in at the Great Hollow Lake Pavilion for a free chance to win a door prize.

Trophies will be given for the longest fish as well as second and third place in each of three groups age groups - 5 years and younger, 6 to 10 years old, and 11 to 15 years old. There will also be a

grand prize trophy for the longest overall fish of the day.

Parents may help children cast, but children must reel in the fish. Fish should be brought to the measuring table as soon as caught; in case of a tie, fish with the earliest time will win. Only two trout per angler may be kept (state rules). Do not return trout to lake. All other species may be catch and release.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com