Zelenskyy evokes Holocaust as he appeals to Israel for aid JOSEF FEDERMAN, Associated Press March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 3:07 p.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Ukraine’s president on Sunday called on Israel to take a stronger stand against Russia, delivering an emotional appeal that compared Russia’s invasion of his country to the actions of Nazi Germany.
In a speech to Israeli lawmakers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was time for Israel, which has emerged as a key mediator between Ukraine and Russia, to finally take sides. He said Israel should follow its Western allies by imposing sanctions and providing arms to Ukraine.
