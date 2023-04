This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Fountain Square will be complete and occupied by this time next year, the owner’s top representative said.

The development, located at 801 Bridgeport Ave., has shored up its finances and is looking forward to moving forward, according to Dave Gunia, senior vice president of development with Highview Commercial.

“This is a fresh start for the project,” said Gunia.

Gunia said John Abene, part of Highview's ownership group, is now sole owner and has paid all subcontractors and suppliers that were owed money as well as all the financial institutions with notes on the site, including Bob Scinto.

“We have committed significant resources to the project and will be seeing it through as quickly as possible,” said Gunia, adding that GreenLake Asset Management, the property's sole mortgage holder, “believes in Shelton, as do we. Overall, by this time next year, we expect that Fountain Square will be 100 percent built out and occupied.”

Panera and Metro Mattress are already in place, and, according to Gunia, construction on Chick-fil-A, long a centerpiece of the development, began Monday.

The Fountain Square project was first presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2017. The project was split into six phases, and final development plans for all phases were approved separately between 2018 and 2020.

Overall, Gunia said the site has 85,000 square feet of retail space. In the larger buildings, he said there is 50,000 square feet, with only 6,000 square feet remaining. There are also two slab areas — one at 2,500 square feet with no drive thru, the other at 2,600 square feet with a drive thru.

Gunia also confirmed that Trader Joe’s — long rumored to be eyeing space on the site — has chosen not to come to Shelton. Also out is DQ Grill & Chill — which was to sit on the slab area approved for a drive thru, he said.

A planned hotel, which had been a significant piece of the original approval, is also being reevaluated.

"We no longer believe a hotel is the best fit," said Gunia, adding that the owner is “still exploring the highest and best uses for the undeveloped upper portion of the property" where the hotel was to stand.

Tenants in the larger building include a Mercato restaurant, The Tech Team mobile and tech repair services, a national haircut chain, an upscale nail salon, Crumbl Cookies and Fountain Square Wine and Spirits.

The smaller building will include Physician One Urgent Care, StretchLab, Pokemoto, Jersey Mike’s, MyEyeDr. and Consumer Cellular.

Gunia also confirmed that the Goddard School will still be coming to the property, with construction expected to begin soon.

“We are happy to say a number of subcontractors have remained,” said Gunia, adding that also staying on is Daniel Witkins, Sr., of DFW Building Co., the construction manager for the Fountain Square project since its inception.

Also being completed now is the traffic signal at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Parrott Drive. Gunia said paving the remaining section of Bridgeport Avenue will also be completed within the next 30 days.

“This was a key element for the whole center, so much so, the operation of the signal is tied into leases,” Gunia said. “It is so important to get that done.”