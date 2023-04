SHELTON — Bob Scinto is a well-known name in the local real estate market.

Scinto owns Shelton-based R.D. Scinto, Inc., which has 4.2 million square feet of space across 53 buildings, which is 98 percent occupied. He oversees a team of more than 100 employees.

His success, however, did not come without struggle, as he battled dyslexia and was unable to read.

Now he is sharing his story with a new podcast, “Let Me Be Your Landlord,” which launched March 29. He said he hopes it will help inspire those also faced with adversity to fight for their dreams.

“I want to encourage people … no matter the handicap, whether physical or mental, you can overcome anything,” said Scinto. He plans to do one each month with the next planned for April 18.

Hosted by Scinto, the podcast will feature questions provided by moderator John Iannuzzi, news director of WPKN Radio and owner operator of Park City Productions, a Bridgeport-based broadcast syndication company.

In the first episode, Scinto opened with tales of how he graduated from high school at a fourth-grade reading level and began his career as a plumber, earning $93.50 a week.

He said he agreed to do the podcast because he he has a story to tell.

“I want to motivate people to be the best they can be no matter what handicap you have," Scinto said in the first podcast. "If you have the right spirit and the will to be successful, you can be successful.”

Scinto said his goal is to help people focus on what is important in life.

“I have stories that come from years of experience … this did not all happen by itself,” Scinto said. “There is the deal you make and the deals you don’t make. It all comes from the experience I now have; experience they don’t teach you in school.”

Iannuzzi said each episode will offer listeners “a glimpse into the experiences in business, life, and the community that helped shape Scinto’s success and staying power in a very crowded and competitive field.”

From hurdles he faced and overcame in his youth in Bridgeport to the current configuration of R.D. Scinto, Inc., Iannuzzi said all will be fair game when Scinto is behind the microphone.

The “Let Me Be Your Landlord” podcast will allow for a deep dive into Scinto’s “three guiding principles,” his “5 Fs of success,” and the philanthropic motivations that drive him, according to Iannuzzi.

Scinto said he had appeared on other people’s podcasts in the past and was told he would be perfect for the medium, considering his easy-going speaking style and the countless tales from some six decades in business.

“I am very comfortable doing this,” Scinto said. “I come in with no agenda … I just want to help others.”

The show emanates from the R.D. Scinto campus in Shelton and will be made available on all mainstream podcast subscription and download platforms.