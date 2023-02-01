Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims hit stock

NEW DELHI (AP) — Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani called off his flagship company's $2.5 billion share share late Wednesday after a tumultuous week saw his conglomerate shed tens of billions of dollars in market value after claims of fraud from a U.S.-based short-selling firm.
Citing a volatile market and an unprecedented situation, the Adani Group said in a statement it decided not to go ahead with its share sale — which was preliminarily sold out as of Tuesday — and will return the proceeds from the offering.