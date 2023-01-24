Alert: Scott Rolen, slick-fielding third baseman with eight Gold Gloves, gains election into baseball’s Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Rolen, slick-fielding third baseman with eight Gold Gloves, gains election into baseball’s Hall of Fame.
- Shelton officials say recruiting push has school transit rolling
- Shelton police arrest man in Howe Ave. liquor store robbery
- New York co. buys Shelton property, plans self storage facility
- Revised Shelton plan features fewer apartments, more amenities
- Shelton, police union agree on 4-year deal
- Developers scale back Shelton apartment plan to 52 units
- Shelton school counselors on block as COVID relief funds run out
- Shelton Community News
- Shelton schools need 6 percent budget hike, superintendent says
- After 2020 rejection, Shelton again looks at charter changes