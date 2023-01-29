Analysis: Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) \u2014 Novak Djokovic clearly is not done dominating his sport. He says so. His coach says so. And, most importantly, his performances throughout a draining run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title, plus his return Monday to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, say so. His message Sunday night, essentially, was: Look out. \u201cI still have lots of motivation. Let\u2019s see how far it takes me. I really don\u2019t want to stop here. I don\u2019t have intention to stop here,\u201d the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, a man more than a decade his junior, by a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) score in the final at Melbourne Park. \u201cI feel great about my tennis. I know that when I\u2019m feeling good physically, (and) mentally present, I have a chance to win any Slam against anybody.\u201d Hard to argue. Not only has no man won more major trophies ( Rafael Nadal also has 22; Margaret Court, with 24, and Serena Williams, with 23, are the only players in history with more), but Djokovic just keeps applying constant pressure on opponents \u2014 regardless of the surface or any apparent obstacles in his way. He returned to Australia with some trepidation, unsure of what sort of reception awaited a year after he was deported for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, and was fine. He dealt with a sore left hamstring, and was fine, dropping one set along the way to the title. He was bothered by the unusual circumstances that kept his father \u2014 who had last attended the Australian Open 15 years ago \u2014 away from Rod Laver Arena for Djokovic\u2019s semifinal and final, and was fine. Well, able to bottle all of that up, anyway, until the last point was played. That\u2019s when Djokovic \u201cemotionally collapsed,\u201d as he put it, sobbing in the stadium. \u201cIt required an enormous mental energy, really, to stay present, to stay focused, to take things day by day,\u201d he said, wearing a white zippered jacket with \u201c22\u201d printed on the chest, \u201cand really see how far I can go.\u201d His strokes are pure as can be. His athleticism, too. His resolve? Off the charts. \u201cNovak is a player that pushes you to your limits,\u201d is the way Tsitsipas explained it. He would know. He has lost 10 consecutive matches to Djokovic, two in Grand Slam finals. \u201cI don\u2019t see this as a curse. I don\u2019t see this as something, like, annoying,\u201d Tsitsipas continued. \u201cThis is very good for the sport \u2014 to have competitors like him, to have champions like him.\u201d The \u201cGOAT\u201d debate \u2014 \u201cGreatest of All-Time\u201d \u2014 has consumed tennis fans for years, comparing Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer. It\u2019s an OK parlor game, sure, although silly on its merits. All three, it goes without saying, are great. Federer, 41, is retired. Nadal, 37 in June, left Melbourne with an injured left hip flexor. Djokovic, 36 in May, keeps on keeping on. For how much longer? \u201cDefinitely two, three more years,\u201d said Goran Ivanisevic, the 2001 Wimbledon champion who has coached Djokovic since 2019. \u201cThe way he\u2019s taking care of his body, the way he (approaches) everything, the food, it\u2019s amazing.\u201d Djokovic won\u2019t be pinned down on what he has left. Nor should he. Like Federer, like Nadal, like Williams, he can play as long as he pleases. Let\u2019s just say Djokovic is not satisfied with what he\u2019s done. \u201cI don\u2019t know how many more years I\u2019m going to play or how many more Slams I\u2019m going to play. It depends on various things. It doesn\u2019t depend only on my body," the father of two said, noting that a proper balance with his family life is important to him, too. As it is, Djokovic won 10 of the last 19 majors \u2014 Nadal has a half-dozen of those \u2014 and no one collected more after turning 30. There are youngsters to keep at bay, chief among them Carlos Alcaraz, who won the U.S. Open and rose to No. 1 in September at 19 but missed the Australian Open with a leg injury. Djokovic wasn't at Flushing Meadows for the same reason he wasn't at Melbourne Park last year, and the United States, unlike Australia, still is not admitting unvaccinated foreigners. But before that, Djokovic is sure to be the favorite at Roland Garros if Nadal isn't healthy, and at Wimbledon, which he already has won seven times. \u201cPhysically, I can keep myself fit. Of course, 35 is not 25, even though I want to believe it is,\u201d Djokovic said. \u201cBut I still feel there is time ahead of me. Let\u2019s see how far I go.\u201d ___ Howard Fendrich has been the AP\u2019s tennis writer since 2002. Write to him at hfendrich@ap.org or follow him on Twitter at https:\/\/twitter.com\/HowardFendrich ___ AP tennis: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/tennis and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports