Andrew Tate appears for day two of forensic device searches

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the influential internet personality who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at prosecutors' offices on Thursday for a second day as forensic examinations continue of digital devices that have been confiscated in the case, an official said.
Tate, 36, a dual British-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital, Bucharest. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.