Biden yanks human rights candidate over anti-Israel comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has quietly withdrawn its pick of a human rights activist for a post at the Organization of American States for calling Israel an “apartheid state” and blasting a top House Democrat as being “Bought. Purchased. Controlled” by pro-Israel groups, The Associated Press has learned.

The U.S. announced Friday the candidacy of James Cavallaro to serve as an independent member of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a watchdog monitoring the Americas, praising him as “leading scholar and practitioner of international law” with deep expertise in the region.

But on Tuesday the State Department told the AP that his candidacy was pulled in the wake of an article by a New York-based Jewish publication, the Algemeiner, which revealed Cavallaro's history of posts critical of Israel and U.S. support for the Jewish state.

In one Dec. 2022 tweet, deleted as the Algemeiner article was being readied for publication, Cavallaro used language viewed by many Jews as layered with anti-Semitic tropes to accuse House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, of being in the pocket of pro-Israel lobbyists.

“Bought. Purchased. Controlled,” Cavallaro wrote alongside a link to an article about Rep. Jeffries' donations from AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups.

Cavallaro, who served previously on the commission from 2014 to 2017, pushed back at the notion he was being insensitive. He said that his views on Israel are entirely consistent with international human rights organizations and international bodies and would in no way affect his work advancing human rights in the Americas.

““It’s clear I hit a raw nerve,” he said in an interview Tuesday following a meeting with the State Department.

In other tweets, Cavallaro, a co-founder and Executive Director of the University Network for Human Rights, also accused Israel of committing “atrocities,” according to the Algemeiner's scan of Cavallaro's now deleted social media activity.

The State Department told the AP on Tuesday that it was aware of the article and had decided to withdraw Cavallaro's candidacy, indicating that his statements did not reflect U.S. policy.

However, Cavallaro pointed out that elected commissioners serve in a personal capacity and are not supposed to represent the foreign policy views of the governments backing their candidacy. He said that he discussed with the State Department his social media activity prior to his candidacy being announced and committed to cleaning up his timeline and rigorously refraining from speaking out if elected to serve on the commission.

Cavallaro previously taught at Harvard, Stanford, and Yale Law Schools.

His nomination to serve on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights was to be voted on by the OAS’ 34 member states at a meeting this summer.