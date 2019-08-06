blumshapiro, Cowan Bolduc Doherty announce merger

blumshapiro, the largest accounting, tax and business advisory firm based in New England with offices in Shelton, Friday announced a merger with Cowan Bolduc Doherty (CBD) of North Andover, Mass. The merger became official on Aug. 1.

blumshapiro has been growing significantly in the Massachusetts area over the last five years, said blumshapiro CEO Joseph A. Kask, and this combination with CBD will expand the firm’s presence in Massachusetts to five office locations, adding 20 professionals — including three partners — to further fortify the firm’s position as the largest accounting, tax and business advisory firm headquartered in New England.

“CBD’s strong and well-respected team of auditing, accounting and tax experts — and their reputation for providing exceptional client service — greatly complements blumshapiro and further supports our commitment to provide our clients the personal level of service that has contributed to our firm’s success,” said Kask. “We are honored and thrilled to welcome CBD into the firm.”

“Since our founding in 1988, CBD has fostered strong relationships with our clients in northeastern Massachusetts,” said Stephen J. Doherty, CPA, partner at CBD. “For more than 30 years, we have embraced growth and change, and this merger with blumshapiro is a natural next step in providing our clients with more resources while maintaining the personalized commitment they have come to expect from CBD. We are very excited to join the blum team.”

CBD’s 20-member team specializes in business, financial and client accounting; financial and tax due diligence; business financing; estate planning; individual tax preparation and planning; multi-state tax planning; business tax preparation and planning; and 401(k) audits for business.

“This combination helps extend blumshapiro’s reach and leadership serving entrepreneurial clients in the Boston market,” said Gary Adamson, CPA, CEO of Adamson Advisory LLC, the adviser to both firms on this merger. “Cowan Bolduc Doherty has been a leader serving the Boston market for many years and was attracted to blumshapiro because of their outstanding talent pool and extensive range of services focused on the middle market.”

The merged firm will adopt the blumshapiro name. The North Andover office will join the firm’s locations in Boston, Newton, Quincy and Worcester, Mass. blum also has Connecticut offices in West Hartford, Shelton and Marlborough as well as another in Cranston, R.I.