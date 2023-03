This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Plans to construct of an apartment building at the end of Canal Street may be nearing approval.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, asked zoning staff to prepare a favorable resolution for Cedar Village at The Locks, Don Stanziale, Jr.’s plan to develop a four-story building on property known as the Ascom Hasler site. Cedar Village would have 129 apartments and 1,745 square feet of retail space.

The commission will vote on Stanziale’s proposed development at 287 Canal St. at a future meeting.

“Hopefully the commission and Shelton likes our project, and we are looking forward to starting as soon as we are getting approved,” said Stanziale, a Shelton resident and owner of Midland Development & Contracting known for developing Cedar Village at Carroll’s on Howe Avenue.

Commissioners did voice concern about the amount of parking proposed. In the plans, Stanziale stated that he has proposed 187 spaces.

He has since told the commission he has an agreement with John Watts — owner of the former Ascom Hasler site — to purchase the land across the street for at least 24 spots.

“This would be for visitors of the apartments or people visiting the locks,” Stanziale added.

An alternative place for extra parking, he added, would be the left side of the building over the lower parking area adjacent to the locks.

Stanziale’s latest parking plans were enough to allay commissioner’s fears about a lack of parking at the end of Canal Street.

Stanziale told the commissioners during the public hearing process his plans for the end of Canal Street call for him to complete the Riverwalk and create a seating area for people to enjoy looking over the Shelton canal locks and the Housatonic River. The new building would have views of the river.

The land sits at the north end of Canal Street. The city is in the initial stages of planning for an environmental restoration of that area, and Stanziale said his development would fit in well, as he plans to create an open space area with tables and seating.

The proposed building will include 40 studios, 77 one-bedrooms and 12 two-bedroom units, and the top floor would feature three outside deck areas, one which will be covered – to allow for viewing of the river.

The retail space will be a convenience store that would also offer assortments of things like coffee and ice cream. The site would be “self-ran,” Stanziale said.

This site has environmental issues, much like all the old industrial sites along Canal Street. During a previous Shelton Economic Development Corp. meeting, SEDC President Paul Grimmer said most of the issues reside inside the building, such as lead and asbestos contamination.