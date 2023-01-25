Cardiovascular deaths saw steep rise in U.S. during first year of the COVID-19 pandemic

The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a steep rise in cardiovascular disease deaths in the U.S., with especially high mortality rates for Asian, Black and Hispanic people, according to a new statistical report from the American Heart Association.
Cardiovascular disease-related deaths jumped from 874,613 in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020, the largest single-year increase since 2015, according to the 2023 update to AHA's heart disease and stroke statistics, which was published Wednesday in Circulation. The number of deaths surpassed the previous high of 910,000 in 2003.