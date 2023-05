Coleman Bros. is bringing its spring carnival back to Shelton on May 11, with proceeds from the event supporting the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

The carnival runs from May 11 to 21 at Veterans Memorial Park. Classic carnival rides like the carousel and the Ferris Wheel will be available, as will attractions like a slide, swings, the Sizzler, Tilt-a-Whirl, and Mardi-Gras themed funhouse.

Food is available for purchase throughout the carnival.

The carnival opens at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $2, and ride tickets cost $1.25 each, or purchase 20 tickets for $25 or 50 for $60. Wristbands cost $35, and every day is wristband day. Rides take three to four tickets each.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, visit BGC-LNV.org.

Author talks about Gettysburg book

Author Carolyn Ivanoff will discuss her latest book, “We Fought at Gettysburg,” at 6:30 p.m. on June 15 at Plumb Memorial Library.

Her latest book features first-hand accounts by the survivors of the 17th Connecticut Infantry and their experiences at Gettysburg during the Civil War. These first-hand accounts describe what the men experienced, saw, thought and felt on the battlefield. Many of these men were wounded, taken prisoner and lost friends.

Ivanoff, a former Shelton resident, is a retired high school administrator and educator. She writes and speaks frequently on American history at local, state, and national venues. In 2003 she was named Civil War Trust's Teacher of the Year. In 2010, 2011 and 2013 her education programs received awards of merit from the Connecticut League of History Organizations.

In 2016 Ivanoff was honored by the Connecticut Council of Social Studies with the Bruce Fraser Friend of the Social Studies Award. In 2018-19 she served as project coordinator for the 17th Connecticut Flagpole preservation and re-dedication ceremony on Barlow’s Knoll at Gettysburg National Military Park. This project was honored with a 2019 Award of Merit from the Connecticut League of History Organizations for preservation.

To register for the program, call the Plumb Library at 203-924-1580 ext. 5102 or visit sheltonlibrarysysytem.org.

Plumb Library offering film series

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a “Friday Films” bimonthly series. All films will be shown at 1 p.m. on Fridays in the downstairs meeting room.

The films will be "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" on May 12 and "80 for Brady" on May 26. No registration is required and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 203-924-1580, ext. 5102.

Plumb Library offering computer classes

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a four-part series of computer classes focusing on Excel and Word beginning in May. The classes are underway and will be held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Classes will be taught by Mike Ingber, computer consultant and owner of Upward Business Systems of Oxford.

The next class, Excel —The Fundamentals, is on May 16. In this class Ingber will discuss the fundamentals of using Excel, how to enter and edit the data in a spreadsheet, and how to use various formatting features.

The fourth class will be May 23 and focus on Excel — Formulas and Functions. This class picks up where the fundamentals class leaves off. Topics include working with numeric data, using formulas to do common calculations, and using Excel’s versatile built-in functions.

These classes are hands on and require the participants to bring a laptop. As space for the class is limited, registration is required and can be done by calling 203-924-1580 ext. 5102 or visiting sheltonlibrarysysytem.org.

Boys & Girls Club summer camp registration

The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s summer camp registration is open for its clubhouse located in Shelton. Membership is open to all children ages 5 to 15. Registration is first-come, first-serve for all nine weeks of camp, and children may attend as few or as many weeks as they like. Camp starts on June 19 and closes Aug. 18.

The camp is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The cost is $175 per week for 5-year-olds through seventh grade, $100 per week per sibling, and $75 per week for eighth grade to 15 years old.

Children will participate in a variety of activities throughout the day, including arts and crafts, outdoor activity — including the splash pad — indoor exercise, movies, and educational activities. Each week will feature a special theme. The camp is certified by the state, and staff are certified in first aid and CPR.

To register, complete the online membership application at BGC-LNV.org. Additional information is also available online.