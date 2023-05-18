Community news: American Legion hosts Shelton Memorial Day services

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Coronations are not only for the British.

Shelton High junior Dillon Durante was crowned prince for the Barnum Festival. The announcement of the Barnum Festival royal court came during a recent event at Vazzano’s Four Seasons Restaurant in Stratford.

“I was really excited but also very nervous to be nominated for such a prestigious award,” said Durante, who was nominated by Shelton High for the festival court. “When my name was called and I was crowned prince I was overjoyed. To be crowned prince means so much to me and I am honored to have been selected.”

The festival selection committee named the king, queen, prince and princess out of a field of 23 students from 14 Greater Bridgeport high schools in a tradition dating back to the origins of the festival.

The annual Barnum Festival is a seasonal celebration of Bridgeport. Dating back to 1948, the festival originated to help support local businesses and honor P.T. Barnum — a world-renowned showman and city leader. The Barnum Festival spans several weeks in an effort to build community spirit, enrich the lives of Bridgeport residents, and give back, culminating in a weekend-long Barnum Palooza that includes parades, concerts, fireworks, and other family friendly events.

In his role as prince, Durante will be attending fundraising events.

American Legion to conduct Memorial Day services

American Legion Post 16 of Shelton will be conducting and participating in ceremonies throughout the city.

The Post Honor Guard will participate in the Memorial Service at 6 p.m. on May 26 at Shelton Intermediate School. The Honor Guard and Rifle Squad will conduct services at Veterans Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. on May 28. After this ceremony on Sunday, the Post Rifle Squad will take part in the Monroe Memorial Day Parade.

Monday morning, prior to the Shelton-Derby Memorial Day Parade, Post 16 will join White Hills Voluntary Fire Company at Fire Station 5 for a ceremony at 7:20 a.m. followed by a 7:40 a.m. ceremony with the Shelton Police Department at Shelton Police Headquarters. After taking part in the parade, the post will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at Post 16.

Members of Post 16 will be decorating the graves of Shelton veterans at local cemeteries with American flags the week of May 21. The Post will also be sending a bugler to take part in the Taps on Main Street program in Newtown on May 27.

Shelton company honors fallen law enforcement officers

Throughout April and early May, staff members at Extra Duty Solutions of Shelton mailed or hand delivered almost 200 banners to law enforcement agencies and associations across the country.

Designed to be displayed at law enforcement agencies and at ceremonies during National Police Week (May 15-19), the 3-foot by 6-foot banners feature a vintage American flag and the inscription, “We honor the courageous law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving our communities.”

“National Police Week was created to commemorate those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Wayne Scott, retired police chief and VP of Business Development at Extra Duty Solutions. “This banner is just a small memento in honor of those fallen officers, as well the co-workers, friends, and families left behind.”

“These banners are our way of acknowledging the heroism of the law enforcement men and women who have selflessly given their lives protecting others,” Extra Duty Solutions CEO Rich Milliman said. “We are humbled by their sacrifice and forever indebted to them.”

Boys & Girls Club selected to benefit from Big Y Community Bag Program

The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley has been selected by Big Y in Shelton as the benefiting nonprofit in May’s Community Bag Program.

Every $2.50 reusable Community Bag sends a $1 donation to the club. These special bags are marked and marketed separately from the store’s own reusable shopping bags. Ask a cashier if the specially marked Community Bag is not out. Bags can be purchased through May.

For more than 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley has provided a positive environment for children and teens throughout the Valley. For more information about the Club, visit https://BGC-LNV.org. For more information about the Big Y Community Bag Program, visit bigy.bags4mycause.com

PSA from Shelton Youth and Family Services

As summer approaches and outdoor events become more frequent, Shelton Youth and Family Services want to remind parents to make sure their children are being supervised and understand the importance of supervision in public spaces.

Leaving children unattended can create a risk of them being harmed, according to Shelton Youth and Family Services officials. Even at events where there is police present and security, this is not a guarantee that children are protected, and parents are still responsible.

Parents should remind their children of the choices they make and that poor choices can lead to negative consequences.

Coleman Bros. carnival returns

Coleman Bros. spring carnival is underway, with proceeds from the event supporting the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

The carnival runs through May 21 at Veterans Memorial Park. Classic carnival rides like the carousel and the Ferris Wheel will be available, as will attractions like a slide, swings, the Sizzler, Tilt-a-Whirl, and Mardi-Gras themed funhouse.

Food is available for purchase throughout the carnival.

The carnival opens at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $2, and ride tickets cost $1.25 each, or purchase 20 tickets for $25 or 50 for $60. Wristbands cost $35, and every day is wristband day. Rides take three to four tickets each.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, visit BGC-LNV.org.

Author talks about Gettysburg book

Author Carolyn Ivanoff will discuss her latest book, “We Fought at Gettysburg,” at 6:30 p.m. on June 15 at Plumb Memorial Library.

Her latest book features first-hand accounts by the survivors of the 17th Connecticut Infantry and their experiences at Gettysburg during the Civil War. These first-hand accounts describe what the men experienced, saw, thought and felt on the battlefield. Many of these men were wounded, taken prisoner and lost friends.

Ivanoff, a former Shelton resident, is a retired high school administrator and educator. She writes and speaks frequently on American history at local, state, and national venues. In 2003 she was named Civil War Trust's teacher of the year. In 2010, 2011 and 2013 her education programs received awards of merit from the Connecticut League of History Organizations.

In 2016 Ivanoff was honored by the Connecticut Council of Social Studies with the Bruce Fraser Friend of the Social Studies Award. In 2018-19 she served as project coordinator for the 17th Connecticut Flagpole preservation and re-dedication ceremony on Barlow’s Knoll at Gettysburg National Military Park. This project was honored with a 2019 Award of Merit from the Connecticut League of History Organizations for preservation.

To register for the program, call the Plumb Library at 203-924-1580 ext. 5102 or visit sheltonlibrarysysytem.org.

Plumb Library offering film series

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a “Friday Films” bimonthly series. All films will be shown at 1 p.m. on Fridays in the downstairs meeting room.

The next film will be "80 for Brady" on May 26. No registration is required and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 203-924-1580, ext. 5102.

Plumb Library offering computer classes

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a four-part series of computer classes focusing on Excel and Word beginning in May. The classes are underway and will be held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Classes will be taught by Mike Ingber, computer consultant and owner of Upward Business Systems of Oxford.

The fourth class will be May 23 and focus on Excel — Formulas and Functions. This class picks up where the fundamentals class leaves off. Topics include working with numeric data, using formulas to do common calculations, and using Excel’s versatile built-in functions.

These classes are hands on and require the participants to bring a laptop. As space for the class is limited, registration is required and can be done by calling 203-924-1580 ext. 5102 or visiting sheltonlibrarysysytem.org.

Boys & Girls Club summer camp registration

The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s summer camp registration is open for its clubhouse located in Shelton. Membership is open to all children ages 5 to 15. Registration is first-come, first-serve for all nine weeks of camp, and children may attend as few or as many weeks as they like. Camp starts on June 19 and closes Aug. 18.

The camp is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The cost is $175 per week for 5-year-olds through seventh grade, $100 per week per sibling, and $75 per week for eighth grade to 15 years old.

Children will participate in a variety of activities throughout the day, including arts and crafts, outdoor activity — including the splash pad — indoor exercise, movies, and educational activities. Each week will feature a special theme. The camp is certified by the state, and staff are certified in first aid and CPR.

To register, complete the online membership application at BGC-LNV.org. Additional information is also available online.