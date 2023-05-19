Murphy, Blumenthal applaud Navy's push to improve conditions after death of Shelton sailor

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Xavier Sandor’s family has scored a victory in its fight to improve living conditions and mental health for sailors in the U.S. Navy.

It was last week that Connecticut's senators proposed legislation — called the Seaman Xavier Sandor Support for Sailors Act — seeking these improvements that they said could have helped prevent Sandor and two other sailors aboard the USS George Washington from taking their own lives in 2022.

Six days later, U.S. Fleet Forces Command released its investigation into command quality of life and quality of work, jointly referred to as “Quality of Service,” onboard USS George Washington May 18.

The investigation examined the service challenges unique to aircraft carriers undergoing midlife refueling and complex overhaul in a shipyard environment.

Changes already in place, according to the report, include increases in mental health provider manning, providing off-ship housing opportunities, expanded food services, and improved parking options. Further actions will include expanded Wi-Fi in housing and recreational centers and policies to ensure first-enlistment sailors do not spend the entirety of their initial enlistment in the yards.

“This action vindicates the brave and painful battle the Sandor family has waged to prevent the Navy from failing more sailors as tragically as it did their son Xavier,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“These administrative steps are a good beginning, but by no means the end of properly serving our sailors while they serve and sacrifice for us,” Blumenthal said. “As the result of our persistent pressure, the Navy’s leadership has adopted steps mandated in our legislation for better housing and mental health care. But I will continue with legislative efforts to ensure these promises are kept.”

Murphy said the loss of Xavier Sandor aboard the USS George Washington was devastating and preventable. While he praised the Navy's actions, he said it was "just the first step."

“Congress must pass the Seaman Xavier Sandor Support for Sailors Act to give the Navy the permanent authority to make much-needed reforms that will improve living conditions and access to mental health support,” Murphy said.

The legislation would authorize an allowance for junior sailors to pay for housing when their ships undergo overhauls, such as extended maintenance, in a shipyard. It would also allow the Secretary of the Navy to "appoint and retain" two licensed clinicians to serve as counselors on nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, landing helicopter assault ships and large-deck amphibious ships.

“Navy leadership is working relentlessly to improve quality of service for our sailors,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command in a statement. “This investigation provides solution-oriented, prioritized, and actionable recommendations aimed at implementing a number of immediate and long-term changes to improve the lives and workplace for our sailors.

“We are working daily and aggressively to ensure support and resources are available to sailors in the shipyards, at sea, and at home,” Caudle added.

Blumenthal said he will work to make their legislation part of the next National Defense Authorization Act so that the basic allowance for housing is provided to sailors when their ships are overhauled, and that mental health care is available from professionally qualified personnel.

“I am deeply grateful to the Sandor family for their unwavering advocacy to ensure no one has to experience what Xavier did,” Blumenthal said.