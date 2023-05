SHELTON — Developers of a parking garage, with a rooftop beer garden and restaurant, are one step closer to bringing the project to reality.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has requested zoning staff to prepare a favorable resolution for the project on the corner of Center Street and Coram Avenue. The commission will vote on the resolution at a future meeting.

The developer, 62 Center, LLC, has proposed a modification of the approved structure with first floor retail space, a rooftop beer garden and restaurant with five levels of parking in between.

The developer had earned commission approval years ago to construct apartments at the corner of Coram Avenue and Center Street, but is now looking to alter the plans to remove the residential units.

The present application would modify the already existing Planned Development District for the property, listed as 62-66 Center St. and 325 Coram Ave. A public hearing for this application opened Jan. 25, continued on Feb. 16 and concluded on March 29.

The property is a 0.48-acre site that includes the building that formerly housed Jeff’s Appliance, a hair salon, and a commercial appliance repair shop. The site also includes a house on the Center Street side of the property. The property sits next to 52 Center St., a building that houses Shelton Printing.

The developers’ plan calls for 2,800 square feet of retail space and 17 parking spaces on the first floor, then five levels of parking, which the application states will be for public use with restricted spaces for tenants and downtown businesses to lease.

The developer’s representatives have stated that the extra parking could be fee based but no formal plan exists.

Each remaining parking level will have 31 spaces. In all, there would be 162 parking spaces in the structure, which would include a rooftop restaurant/beer garden with a 6,237-square-foot indoor restaurant and 4,338 square feet of rooftop dining space.

The original PDD received Planning and Zoning Commission approval in 2019 and called for the existing structures to be replaced by a five-story building with 42 apartments, a ground-floor-restaurant with covered patio, and two-story interior parking garage for 44 vehicles.