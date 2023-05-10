Shelton school supporters want double mayor's $2.5M budget increase

SHELTON — School supporters filled the City Hall auditorium Tuesday, demanding city leaders meet the Board of Education’s budget request for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

More than 30 residents spoke at the Board of Aldermen’s budget public hearing, saying that anything less than the $5.3 million increase the school board requested would lead to larger class sizes and the potential elimination of dozens of staffing positions. Parents have appeared at Shelton Board of Education and Board of Aldermen meetings in recent weeks urging officials to support the education budget request.

“Do you want to be the anti-education aldermen?” asked Scott Smith. “You are our voice. Please vote with your heart. It’s time to stand up for the children who do not have votes.”

Mayor Mark Lauretti has proposed a $131.1 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, an increase of about $1.7 million, or 1.4 percent, from the present year’s budget and keeping the mill rate at 17.47.

Lauretti budgeted $77.2 million for education, a $2.5 million increase from the present year’s budget, but less than half of the $5.3 million hike the school board had sought for next year.

The aldermen have budget workshops planned for May 18 and 23, with the final budget vote planned May 25.

"All items requested are essential,” Sara Wilbur said. “I can appreciate there is still a need for negotiation, that some item costs are variable, and that the state may fund additional items. I recognize the final line item may not be $80,371,637 as requested by the BOE, but just ask that the requested items are funded.”

Wilbur said fully funding the Board of Education budget means matching the board’s complete request.

“It will be detrimental if they are not, and the BOE is forced to reduce staff,” she said.

Board of Education Vice Chair Kate Kutash told the aldermen that, according to school officials, approving the school budget as recommended by Lauretti could see the loss of 60 to 65 staffers.

Kutash was joined by most residents in attendance in saying class sizes, especially in the elementary grades, are already too high, with as many as 29 in one fourth grade class at Booth Hill School.

Matt McGee, who has been a vocal supporter of school budgets since his high school days, offered the aldermen updated class size numbers for the elementary schools. His numbers show that nearly 20 classes, from kindergarten to fourth grade across all elementary schools have classes with 24 or more students.

“You’re so focused on keeping taxes low, you are hurting the integrity of the school system,” said Lud Spinelli, a Democratic Town Committee member.

Mark Holden, former Board of Education chair, detailed how the district’s student achievement has seen a sharp drop in years when less than requested budget numbers forced elimination of staff.

Holden said the district was ranked as high as 36th in the state in 2017-18 only to fall to 66th the next year after budget cuts forced the elimination of 10 staffers. Holden noted that the district dropped 18 teachers in 2019-20 and 23.5 more in 2020-21. While there was no testing in 2019-20, Holden said testing results for 2020-21 saw the district drop to 83rd.

“I know the Board of Ed needs a larger than normal increase,” Holden said. “If you don’t pick up the slack, we stand to lose dozens of teachers.”

Wilbur told the aldermen she expects them to act on behalf of their constituents, not simply agree with Lauretti’s education budget number.

"Regardless of the outcome of the budget, I demand that you provide thoughtful justification for your decisions and recommendations,” Wilbur said. “You have many taxpayers’ eyes on you, especially during an election year, I encourage you to do the right thing and appropriately fund the BOE budget request."

Board of Education Chair Kathy Yolish said if the city rewards success — as it did in giving $20,000 to the robotics program last month — then sthe school system should be rewarded for its success, especially the last two years.

Yolish noted four of the five elementary schools were recognized by the State Department of Education as “Schools of Distinction.” Shelton High earned full accreditation for the first time in more than 10 years, and the high school graduation rate last year was 88 percent.

"These successes of our school system are only a sampling of many more that I could list,” Yolish said,

She added that the school's success was partially due to COVID relief money the city received from 2020 to 2023.

“This was approximately $7 million," she said.

Yolish said this grant money will be totally expended by June.

“How will we continue to succeed if we are not given the money we asked for and obviously need?” Yolish asked. “I am appreciative of the amount the mayor has indicated in his budget, but I hope that our elected city officials will ‘reward our successes' with a fully funded budget to ensure that this path of success will continue.”