Shelton school supporters want double mayor's $2.5M budget increase

SHELTON — School supporters filled the City Hall auditorium Tuesday, demanding city leaders meet the Board of Education’s budget request for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
More than 30 residents spoke at the Board of Aldermen’s budget public hearing, saying that anything less than the $5.3 million increase the school board requested would lead to larger class sizes and the potential elimination of dozens of staffing positions. Parents have appeared at Shelton Board of Education and Board of Aldermen meetings in recent weeks urging officials to support the education budget request.