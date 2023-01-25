CIUDAD DEL VATICANO (AP) — En entrevista con AP, papa dice que leyes contra homosexualidad son "injustas" y que "la homosexualidad no es un delito."
- Shelton officials say recruiting push has school transit rolling
- Shelton police arrest man in Howe Ave. liquor store robbery
- New York co. buys Shelton property, plans self storage facility
- Revised Shelton plan features fewer apartments, more amenities
- Shelton, police union agree on 4-year deal
- Developers scale back Shelton apartment plan to 52 units
- Shelton school counselors on block as COVID relief funds run out
- Shelton Community News
- Shelton schools need 6 percent budget hike, superintendent says
- After 2020 rejection, Shelton again looks at charter changes