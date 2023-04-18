Ethics board decides to take no action against Shelton mayor over proposed housing development

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — The Board of Ethics took no action against Mayor Mark Lauretti, accused by a former mayoral opponent of ethics violations in relation to a developer’s proposed plans for the mayor’s land.
David Eldridge, who ran unsuccessfully against Lauretti in 2021, filed a formal complaint with the city's ethics board, accusing the mayor of violating two sections of the Code of Ethics and one section of the City Charter, saying the potential development is a conflict of interest given Lauretti's role as mayor.