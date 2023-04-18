Ethics board decides to take no action against Shelton mayor over proposed housing development

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — The Board of Ethics took no action against Mayor Mark Lauretti, accused by a former mayoral opponent of ethics violations in relation to a developer’s proposed plans for the mayor’s land.

David Eldridge, who ran unsuccessfully against Lauretti in 2021, filed a formal complaint with the city's ethics board, accusing the mayor of violating two sections of the Code of Ethics and one section of the City Charter, saying the potential development is a conflict of interest given Lauretti's role as mayor.

Last week, the Board of Ethics deliberated in executive session for nearly 40 minutes before exiting and stating there would be “no further action.” The ethics board has sent the completed minutes with this decision to Eldridge and the Board of Aldermen.

As per ethics policy, the Board of Aldermen will have this decision on a future agenda.

“From the start I had no faith in this board since they haven’t met in over three years ... that in itself tells a tale,” said Eldridge, who received the meeting minutes Monday afternoon.

He criticized the board for rendering a decision in less than 40 minutes, saying they didn't do "the right thing, even when the statue and charter spells it out."

"It’s in black and white, and there is no in between,” Eldridge said.

Eldridge said the ethics board “backhanded the mayor in the process” because it didn't clear the charge; it just took no action.

Board of Ethics Chair Thomas McGorty declined to comment on the ethics decision.

Lauretti had called the complaint “frivolous” and told Hearst Connecticut Media on Monday he was not surprised by the outcome.

Laurretti said other claims and lawsuits filed against him over the years also "never went anywhere."

The complaint stems from recent reports that Lauretti had an agreement to sell his land at 390 Shelton Ave. to a developer who has proposed building 16 homes on the six-acre lot that presently has a single-family dwelling.

Lauretti recently confirmed to Hearst Connecticut Media that he has an agreement to sell that property to Bridgeport-based B-Wizz, LLC. He purchased it for $204,000 in 2017. Lauretti has said the homes will sell for anywhere between $700,000 and $750,000 once completed, but the deal is contingent on zoning approvals.

The development, titled Oak Hill Estates, received approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission in December and was filed with the Planning and Zoning Commission the same night as the ethics hearing.

Eldridge’s complaint called on the Board of Ethics to investigate the process through which this development plan entered the application phase and “if there was ever a written disclosure filed with the town clerk with regards to (Lauretti’s) financial interest,” as required by the ethics code.

“I didn’t disclose (my name) on the front of the (wetlands) application, but it is public record that I am owner of the property,” Lauretti had told Hearst Connecticut Media.

The complaint also said Lauretti violated the section of the code that states no city official can “participate in any business or transaction, or shall have an interest, direct or indirect, which is incompatible with the proper discharge of his official duties … or would tend to impair his independent judgment or action in the performance of his official duties.”