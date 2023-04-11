Former opponent files ethics complaint against Shelton mayor over proposed housing development

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — A former mayoral candidate is accusing Mayor Mark Lauretti of ethics violations in relation to a developer’s proposed plans for the mayor’s Shelton Avenue property.

David Eldridge, who ran unsuccessfully against Lauretti in 2021, filed a formal complaint with the city's ethics board, accusing the mayor of violating two sections of the Code of Ethics and one section of the City Charter, saying the potential development is a conflict of interest given Lauretti's role as mayor.

The board is set to deliberate the possible ethics code violations at its meeting Wednesday.

Eldridge would not comment on the complaint, saying he wants the board to review the charges and render a decision before making any statements.

“All I’ll say now is that if our politicians cannot follow the rules, we might as well be in a banana republic,” Eldridge said.

The complaint stems from recent reports that Lauretti had an agreement to sell his land at 390 Shelton Ave. to a developer who has proposed constructing 16 homes on the lot that presently has a single-family dwelling. The plan has received Inland Wetlands Commission approval, but nothing has yet come before the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Lauretti called the complaint “frivolous."

“I didn’t disclose (my name) on the front of the (wetlands) application, but it is public record that I am owner of the property,” Lauretti said.

Eldridge’s complaint calls on the Board of Ethics to investigate the process through which this development plan entered the application phase and “if there was ever a written disclosure filed with the town clerk with regards to (Lauretti’s) financial interest,” as required by the ethics code.

Eldridge’s complaint states that Lauretti violated sections 2-353a and 2-355 of the Code of Ethics. The first states that no city official can “participate in any business or transaction, or shall have an interest, direct or indirect, which is incompatible with the proper discharge of his official duties … or would tend to impair his independent judgment or action in the performance of his official duties.”

Eldridge stated in the complaint that Lauretti violated section 2-355 by not filing written disclosures with the city clerk, Board of Aldermen and Board of Ethics regarding the potential land sale.

Lauretti recently confirmed to Hearst Connecticut Media that he has an agreement to sell his property at 390 Shelton Ave., land he purchased for $204,000 in 2017, to Bridgeport-based B-Wizz, LLC. The deal is contingent on zoning approvals, according to the mayor.

The development, titled Oak Hill Estates, received approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission in December and calls for construction of 16 homes — which Lauretti states will sell for anywhere between $700,000 and $750,000 once completed — on some six acres of land.

Eldridge’s complaint also cites potential violations related to section 5.2 of the City Charter, which states the Inland Wetlands Commission members are appointed by the mayor and could create a conflict of interest.

“As mayor, Mark Lauretti has undeniable influence over development projects in Shelton where he stands to gain financially, based on the power ascribed to him in the current City Charter regarding commission appointments and veto power over the selection of a wetlands enforcement officer,” Eldridge stated in his complaint.

Eldridge's complaint states Lauretti should have filed a written disclosure about the property's possible development with the city clerk, alderman and Board of Ethics before plans were put before the Inland Wetlands Commission.

The complaint also requested the Board of Ethics review sections of the City Charter dictating appointments to city boards and commissions, specifically those for the Inland Wetlands Commission, and to suggest changes to this process during the next charter revision.

This was not part of the previous charter revision attempt in 2020, which was voted down by residents. Board and commission members are approved by the Board of Aldermen.

“There was an attempt to take sole nomination and appointment power over various boards and commissions away from the Board of Aldermen, to instead place under the jurisdiction of the mayor, limiting a small but appreciated check on power,” Eldridge wrote. “As I believe this complaint makes clear sole appointment and nomination power with just one entity invites blatant conflicts of interest to arise that erode the public trust over time.”