Eversource power line build to close parts of Shelton trail system

SHELTON — City officials are reminding those who love strolling the city's trails system to find alternatives to Shelton Lakes and French’s Hill as transmission line construction continues in that area.

Eversource’s "Stevenson to Pootatuck Rebuild Project," which entails rebuilding existing 115 kV transmission lines between Stevenson Substation in Monroe and Pootatuck Substation in Shelton, began in late February and is expected to last through the end of the year.

New infrastructure improvements include the installation of new monopoles and new wires.

In the process, Nature Resource Manager Teresa Gallagher said the construction — with new towers being installed and the old ones removed and several newly constructed or enlarged gravel access roads and pads — will continue to cause temporary impacts to the Shelton Lakes Trail System.

“People can be creatures of habit. We just want people to know there are many trail options in the city,” Gallagher said. “We want people to explore all those other options.”

One available option is the newly completed 1-mile Woodsend Trail, located in Housatonic Woods Preserve above Indian Well on land purchased by the city late last year. Gallagher said the Shelton Trails Committee’s annual Trails Day Hike on June 3 at 10:30 a.m. will mark the grand opening of the trail.

“With the Eversource work going on, we moved quickly to get this new trail ready for use,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said the Eversource work stages will proceed generally south to north, starting near French's Hill.

The Eversource crews have placed "trail closed" signs wherever the hiking trails intersect or follow the powerline corridor. Eversource has also erected construction fencing across the trail, which Gallagher says the city suggested they do because “our experience shows that some trail users disregard signs and pass through the Trails Committee's active work zones, even under leaning trees that are in the process of being cut down with a chainsaw.

For more information, visit eversource.com/stevenson-pootatuck.