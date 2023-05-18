Eversource power line build to close parts of Shelton trail system

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — City officials are reminding those who love strolling the city's trails system to find alternatives to Shelton Lakes and French’s Hill as transmission line construction continues in that area.
Eversource’s "Stevenson to Pootatuck Rebuild Project," which entails rebuilding existing 115 kV transmission lines between Stevenson Substation in Monroe and Pootatuck Substation in Shelton, began in late February and is expected to last through the end of the year.