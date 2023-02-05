Former NFL player faces DUI charge in Florida after crash

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A former NFL player was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge after troopers say his vehicle rear-ended a pick-up truck that was on the side of a South Florida highway because of a flat tire, injuring the truck's driver who had been standing outside.

Vontae Davis, 34, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and could barely stay awake while being interviewed by a trooper after the accident early Saturday on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, Florida, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.