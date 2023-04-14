Fort Lauderdale's downpour just wouldn't stop; here's why SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer April 14, 2023 Updated: April 14, 2023 2:39 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - People try and save valuables as they wade through flood waters in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Joe Cavaretta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023, after heavy rain pounded South Florida. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (Joe Cavaretta /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Joe Cavaretta/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - James Richard and Katherine Arroyo trudge through the water in Hollywood, Fla., on April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File) Mike Stocker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - A group of people in raincoats walk east along Hollywood Boulevard in the pouring rain on April 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File) Mike Stocker/AP Show More Show Less
In some ways, it was the Florida Man of storms – not quite knowing when to say when.
Usually, thunderstorms fizzle out after they run out of rain or get cold air sucked in. They run out of gas. But not Wednesday, when the storm that hit Fort Lauderdale had a gas station nearby -- the warm and moisture-rich Gulf Stream.
Written By
SETH BORENSTEIN