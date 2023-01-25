Guyana: Satellites will spot oil spills, not on-ship experts

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency says it can now use satellites to monitor any oil spills in the South American nation's waters. The agency's former leader criticized the technology as ineffective, saying the only proper way of minimizing oil spills is to put spill-prevention experts onboard drilling ships and platforms.
Vincent Adams, who led Guyana's EPA for three years up to 2020 after a 30-year career as an environmental engineer at the U.S. Department of Energy, said satellites can only help draw attention to an oil spill after it has begun spoiling the sea.