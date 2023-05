Contributed / Courtesy of the Shelton Police Department

SHELTON — A hairless cat named Princess was reunited with its owner Saturday, nearly four months after the pet was stolen from a downtown hotel room and sold to an unsuspecting Massachusetts woman, police said.

Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said officers recovered Princess after the Massachusettss woman learned the cat she purchased in Bridgeport several months ago may have been stolen during a burglary on Jan. 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn on Old Stratford Road.