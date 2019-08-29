%headline(Billionaire Democratic hopeful Steyer releases his taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tax records released by Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer show he made well over a billion dollars over the last decade.

The documents released Thursday show that much of Steyer's earnings came from the hedge fund he founded. But he also earned significant income from investments in Chinese private equity firms, tech startups, pharmaceutical companies and nursing homes, his tax filings show.

Steyer, a political activist, promised to release his tax forms once he entered the race. He also challenged President Donald Trump to follow suit. Trump is the only president since Richard Nixon who has not done so.

Steyer posted more than 2,600 pages of records to his website. The document dump comes the same day he failed to qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate.