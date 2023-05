This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — The eagle has landed — right amid Veterans Memorial Park.

The Eagle Monument — long a staple in front of the war memorial building at Riverview Park — was put in place at the park this week. Crews also laid in the stone, which will have a plaque honoring Navy Lt. and Shelton resident John Smarz and USS Thresher.

The monument’s move is among a host of plans the city’s Veterans Memorial Committee is working on as it continues its push to consolidate the numerous war memorials throughout Shelton at Veterans Memorial Park located downtown.

Committee member Milt Harrigan said the Smarz and USS Thresher plaque — currently at Shelton City Hall — will be mounted on the stone later this month. A dedication ceremony will be held once the surrounding area is landscaped.

The USS Thresher was a submarine that sunk off the coast of Cape Cod in April 1963 while undergoing deep sea testing. All onboard perished during this tragedy.

The overall goal, according to the committee, is to create a historical destination spot, on which already sits granite monuments honoring World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. A black granite monument dedicated to the Global War on Terrorism should be completed and delivered around the end of July.

Harrigan said the committee has been working with Mayor Mark Lauretti on a sign for Veterans Memorial Park. The design of the sign is still under discussion.

There will be two banners secured to the lamp posts located on either side of the Civil War memorial. The purpose of the banners are to draw attention to the location of this memorial, as it can be easily overlooked. The banners have been ordered, but there is no firm date yet for delivery and installation.

Included in the budget for this project is a camera system, which will be purchased and installed. The exact locations of the cameras have yet to be determined.

Committee members stated that the installation of such a system in the pavilion area and other locations of the Veterans Memorial Park could serve as a deterrent against vandalism and help Shelton Police with investigations.