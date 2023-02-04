HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Medicine Hat

Tigers 4, Hurricanes 2 First Period 1. Lethbridge, McCutcheon 2 (Wormald, Arntsen) 10:51 (pp). 2. Lethbridge, Laventure 17 (Swetlikoff, Shepard) 14:27 (pp). 3. Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt 18 (Basha) 15:24. 4. Medicine Hat, Lindstrom 14 (Andresen, St. Martin) 17:51. Penalties \u2014 Wiesblatt Mh (holding) 3:48; Lindstrom Mh (high sticking) 8:46; Parsons Mh (cross checking) 10:40; MacKenzie Mh (hooking) 12:57. Second Period 5. Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt 19 (Mrsic, Krebs) 2:46 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Jones Let (hooking) 1:03; MacKenzie Mh (high sticking) 4:44; Ziprick Let (hooking) 11:33. Third Period 6. Medicine Hat, MacKenzie 13 (Boehm) 19:16 (en). Penalties \u2014 Wiesblatt Mh (slashing) 1:12; Wilke Let (hooking) 15:48. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 14 14 9 _ 37 Medicine Hat 12 13 7 _ 32 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Meneghin (L, ). Medicine Hat: May (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 2-6; Medicine Hat: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Derek Bandstra, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen \u2014 Darren Holeha, Greg Sarauer. Attendance \u2014 2,276 at Medicine Hat.