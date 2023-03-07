Skip to main content Turn off refresh
HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Winnipeg

Ice 3, Tigers 1

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Smith 19 (MacKenzie) 7:39.

2. Winnipeg, Benson 36 (Savoie, Wilson) 10:03.

Penalties — McClennon Wpg (roughing) 10:31; Lambos Wpg (holding) 16:07.

Second Period

3. Winnipeg, Savoie 34 (Sward) 18:10 (sh).

Penalties — Smythe Mh (slashing) 7:29; Parsons Mh (boarding) 12:03; Geekie Wpg (slashing) 14:25; Lambos Wpg (slashing) 16:58; Mrsic Mh (slashing) 18:45.

Third Period

4. Winnipeg, Geekie 32 (unassisted) 19:08 (en).

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 13 5 10 _ 28
Winnipeg 9 9 9 _ 27

Goal — Medicine Hat: May (L, ). Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-4; Winnipeg: 0-3.

Referees — Karlin Krieger, Wyatt Rapsky. Linesmen — Ryan Cooke, Josh Miko.

Attendance — 1,657 at Winnipeg.

