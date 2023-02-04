HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Kamloops

Blazers 6, Raiders 4 First Period 1. Kamloops, Levis 12 (Masters, Sydor) 2:59 (pp). 2. Kamloops, Hofer 28 (Zellweger) 5:13. 3. Prince Albert, Johnston 2 (Stanick) 7:39. 4. Prince Albert, Anderson 9 (Kosior, Pakkala) 16:05. 5. Prince Albert, Kosior 15 (Sorensen) 17:09 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Johnston Pa (interference) 2:24; Pakkala Pa, Kuefler Kam (roughing) 8:28; Crocker Pa (cross checking) 11:24; Van Olm Kam (roughing) 17:06. Second Period 6. Kamloops, Hofer 29 (Levis, Zellweger) 11:17 (sh). 7. Prince Albert, Dube 4 (Stanick, Tansem) 11:34 (pp). 8. Kamloops, Kuefler 25 (Hofer) 17:11. Penalties \u2014 Crocker Pa, Brandwood Kam (major, major-fighting) 5:29; Zellweger Kam (hooking) 5:46; Van Olm Kam (roughing) 10:32; Hofer Kam (boarding) 17:25. Third Period 9. Kamloops, Hofer 30 (Kuefler, Masters) 8:47. 10. Kamloops, Bankier 23 (Stankoven, Seminoff) 14:36. Penalties \u2014 Minten Kam (holding) 1:35; Anderson Pa (roughing) 16:03. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 7 11 8 _ 26 Kamloops 13 16 10 _ 39 Goal \u2014 Prince Albert: Chaika (L, ). Kamloops: Ernst (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince Albert: 2-5; Kamloops: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Bryan Bourdon, Brian MacDonald. Linesmen \u2014 Derek Hatch, Riley Balson. Attendance \u2014 5,160 at Kamloops.