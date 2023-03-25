Skip to main content Turn off refresh
HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Regina

Raiders 5, Pats 3

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Oiring 12 (Kovacs, Ritchie) 16:39 (pp).

Penalties — Martin Pa, Barnett Reg (roughing) 6:04; Pakkala Pa (holding) 12:23; Herman Pa (tripping) 13:17; Rowan Reg (tripping) 15:59; Quiring Reg (delay of game) 16:15.

Second Period

2. Prince Albert, Stanick 29 (Ritchie, Oiring) 10:23.

3. Prince Albert, Stanick 30 (unassisted) 12:44 (sh).

Penalties — Anderson Pa (tripping) 12:11.

Third Period

4. Regina, Svozil 11 (Brown) 2:59.

5. Prince Albert, Stanick 31 (Kosior, Johnston) 4:15.

6. Prince Albert, Herman 18 (Pakkala) 8:54.

7. Regina, Howe 36 (Suzdalev) 13:19.

8. Regina, Bedard 71 (Suzdalev, Howe) 15:00.

Penalties — Herman Reg (high sticking) 6:49.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 11 9 10 _ 30
Regina 9 10 13 _ 32

Goal — Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ). Regina: Pyne (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 1-3; Regina: 0-3.

Referees — Bryce Sebastian, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Tarrington Wyonzek.

Attendance — 6,499 at Regina.

