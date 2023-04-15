HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Seattle

Thunderbirds 4, Cougars 1 First Period 1. Seattle, Guenther 6 (Hanzel, Lambert) 1:50. 2. Seattle, Guenther 7 (Davidson, Lambert) 15:23 (pp). 3. Prince George, Ziemmer 3 (Thornton, Samson) 18:14 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Funk Pg (hooking) 14:29; Schaefer Sea (roughing) 17:08; Hanzel Sea (tripping) 19:09. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Prokop Sea (tripping) 3:45; Ziemmer Pg (high sticking) 10:05; Guenther Sea (slashing) 19:47. Third Period 4. Seattle, Ciona 4 (Lambert) 2:48. 5. Seattle, Myatovic 1 (Davidson, Mynio) 19:36 (en). Penalties \u2014 Eastman Pg (cross checking) 2:59; Prokop Sea (roughing) 12:51; Thornton Pg (slashing) 12:51; Dach Sea (tripping) 15:59. Shots on goal by Prince George 9 6 9 _ 24 Seattle 19 12 13 _ 44 Goal \u2014 Prince George: Young (L, ). Seattle: Milic (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince George: 1-5; Seattle: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Mark Pearce, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen \u2014 Mark Heier, Ron Dietterle. Attendance \u2014 4,013 at Seattle.